easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 3449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EJTTF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

