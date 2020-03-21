eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

EBAY opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

