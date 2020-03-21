Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

SATS stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Echostar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Echostar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Echostar by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,562 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

