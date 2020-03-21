Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $335.50

Shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335.50 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.62), with a volume of 695123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 17.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 544.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 588.68. The firm has a market cap of $653.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.38%.

Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

