eGain Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eGain in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for eGain’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $5.81 on Friday. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in eGain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in eGain by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

