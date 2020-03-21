Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFC. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

EFC stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 70.03.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 301,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 113,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

