Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Shares Up 35.4%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) shares shot up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, 194,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 347,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

