Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Emera has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

