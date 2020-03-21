Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.98

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$44.98 and last traded at C$47.19, with a volume of 363534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.42.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emera Inc will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

