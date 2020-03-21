Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

