ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.89 ($13.83).

ETR ENI opened at €7.29 ($8.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.15 and its 200 day moving average is €13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 12 month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a PE ratio of 182.13.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

