Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

