Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $136.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.