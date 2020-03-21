Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

MEI stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $866.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.