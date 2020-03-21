Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $55,888,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,314,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 185,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,173,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAGP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

