Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2,255.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

