Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,467 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

