Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $145.55

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.55 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 147.90 ($1.95), with a volume of 298628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.40 ($2.06).

EQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.45).

The company has a market cap of $590.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.26.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equiniti Group PLC will post 1712.0001656 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 3.54 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

