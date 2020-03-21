Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Technologies Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.