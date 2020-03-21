Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Standex Int’l Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex Int’l in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of SXI opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.36. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $527.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the first quarter worth $145,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.