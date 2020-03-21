Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enerflex Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$5.69 on Friday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

