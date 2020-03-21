Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Unit Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Unit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Unit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Unit alerts:

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

UNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Unit stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Unit has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unit by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 253,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Unit by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.