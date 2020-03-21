Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FERGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.