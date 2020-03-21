First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.36

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 39901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $427.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Foundation by 257.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 82,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 260,743 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Foundation by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

