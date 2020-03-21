First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,780,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $45,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

