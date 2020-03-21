Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.54

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.54 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 14120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

