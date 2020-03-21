Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 4052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

