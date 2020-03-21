Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.