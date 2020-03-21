Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,266,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Shares of MAR opened at $74.58 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

