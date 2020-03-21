Franklin Resources Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Several analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

