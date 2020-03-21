Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE:XYL opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

