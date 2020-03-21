Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 532,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Masco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masco by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,273,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

