Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

Shares of PH stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

