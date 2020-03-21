Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 30,067 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,067 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,213 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 1,363,345 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 321,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,023,544 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

