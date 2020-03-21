Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

