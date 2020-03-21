Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FPE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.13 ($43.17).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €28.95 ($33.66) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.44.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

