FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Teijin Adr Rep Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teijin Adr Rep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

TINLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Teijin Adr Rep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $14.69 on Friday. Teijin Adr Rep has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

