FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$6.51 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$10.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.70.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.