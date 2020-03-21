FY2020 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Lifted by National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$25.56 million during the quarter.

