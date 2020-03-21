FY2020 EPS Estimates for HUYA Inc – Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HUYA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUYA’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth $2,789,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HUYA by 179.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 272.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 170,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 124,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.