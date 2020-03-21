FY2020 EPS Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,489,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,211 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $161,945.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,372.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,123 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

