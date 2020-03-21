FY2020 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Raised by Analyst

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

NYSE OGS opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,287,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

