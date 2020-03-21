Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,960 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,960 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 292,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 355,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,842,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

