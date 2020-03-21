Geron Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geron in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 14,901.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Geron by 736.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Geron by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

