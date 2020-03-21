Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Godaddy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,990,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Godaddy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.