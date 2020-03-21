Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,070 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after buying an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

