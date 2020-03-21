Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,909 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,973 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of 3D Systems worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,989 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $6.03 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

