Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $4,945,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PENN opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $922.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

