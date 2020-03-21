Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 51,174 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 616.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 250,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $24.69 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

