Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,132 Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $317.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.00 and a 200-day moving average of $606.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.